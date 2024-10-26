Over half of voters in Georgia cast their ballots

26 Oct. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Central Election Commission of Georgia announced new turnout figures. By 5 p.m. local time (16:00 Moscow time), over 50% of voters had come to the polling stations. Two hours earlier, the turnout was over 41%.

The turnout in the parliamentary elections in Georgia by 17:00 exceeded 50%, the CEC website informs.

The exact turnout figure is 50.6%. The absolute figure is 1,768,816 voters. At 15:00, two hours earlier, the turnout was 41.62%.

In the previous parliamentary elections, which were held in 2020, almost 60% of voters cast their ballots by 5 p.m.