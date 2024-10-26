Iran promises to retaliate for today's Israeli strike

26 Oct. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

Tehran will retaliate to the attack on Iranian military targets carried out by the Israeli Armed Forces tonight, a member of the Iranian parliament said. He stressed that Israel's operation failed, but a response will follow anyway.

The Iranian side intends to respond to Israel's missile strike on Iranian military targets carried out tonight. The relevant statement was made by Esmail Kosari, a representative of the National Security Committee of the Islamic Republic's parliament.

He stressed that Israel failed in carrying out the attack. However, the Iranian legislator noted that this does not mean that Tehran is not going to respond. Kosari explained that Tel Aviv will have to bear responsibility for violating Iran's territorial integrity.