Both Georgian Dream and opposition confident of winning in parliamentary elections

Both the ruling party and the opposition of Georgia, without waiting for the end of the voting, declare victory in the parliamentary elections that are taking place in Georgia today. The confidence of the Georgian Dream party is based on the high turnout, the conviction of the opposition is due to the preliminary data.

The Secretary General of the Georgian Dream and the Mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, believes that the unprecedentedly high turnout indicates the collapse of the radical opposition. In addition, he refers to data from local election headquarters.

The politician added that at the moment the Georgian Dream has secured a simple majority. In order to achieve a constitutional majority (3/4 of the seats in parliament), he called on supporters of the ruling party who had not yet voted in the elections to do so.