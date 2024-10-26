Georgia chosen its parliament and future

26 Oct. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Voting in the 2024 parliamentary elections ended in Georgia. Polling stations were closed across the country, and vote counting has begun. Earlier, both the ruling party and the opposition declared confidence in their victory.

The polling stations for the parliamentary elections in Georgia, which opened at 8 a.m. local time, were closed, and the commissions have begun counting the votes.

According to the recent data, as of 4 p.m. Moscow time, turnout in the elections across the country as a whole exceeded the psychological threshold of 50% and amounted to 50.6%. Thus, over the half of the voters took part in choosing the fate of their country.