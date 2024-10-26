Georgia elections 2024: exit poll results announced

26 Oct. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In Georgia, exit poll results were published immediately after the polling stations closed. Their data differ depending on which TV channel – opposition or pro-government – ​​commissioned the survey.

Two different exit polls gave victory in the Georgian elections to different political entities.

A survey commissioned by the pro-government Imedi TV company confirmed the victory of the Georgian Dream: according to its data, the ruling party won 56.1% of the votes. The opposition forces that overcame the threshold gained 31.2%, with the Coalition for Change leading with 12.6%, and Unity – National Movement in third place with 11.6%. According to this information, Strong Georgia (7%) also entered parliament.

The votes were distributed differently in the poll of the opposition TV Mtavari Arkhi. This exit poll "gave" the Dream only 42% of the votes, which thus lost to the opposition with 48%. According to this TC channel’s version, Coalition for Change is also in second place with 18%, followed by Unity - National Movement with 13%. Strong Georgia secured the support of 9% of voters. Yet another party entered the parliament: Giorgi Gakharia's union For Georgia (8%).