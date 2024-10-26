Voter turnout in Georgia approaches 60%

26 Oct. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Central Election Commission of Georgia has begun publishing the first data on the final turnout for 12 hours of voting in the parliamentary elections that took place today. Preliminary, it is amounted to almost 59%, the figure is not final.

According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, the parliamentary elections in Georgia, which took place today, showed a higher turnout than the previous elections in 2020.

The Central Election Commission stated that at the time of the closing of the polling stations, the turnout reached 58.94%, with a total of 2,060,412 people who cast their ballot. The commission added that the figure is not final and may change.

The turnout in the parliamentary elections in 2020 was 56.11%.