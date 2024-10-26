CEC processed almost 70% of ballots – Georgian Dream wins

26 Oct. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Central Election Commission of Georgia has begun publishing the first results of the vote count in the parliamentary elections. At the moment, the commissions have processed almost 70% of the ballots.

According to the first data from the Central Election Commission, almost 53% of voters cast their ballots for Georgian Dream.

The commissions have processed and counted 68.69% of all ballots. At this stage, the ruling Georgian Dream receives 52.94% of the votes.

The turnout, according to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, is almost 59%.

The Georgian Dream has just announced that it will receive 90 out of 150 mandates.