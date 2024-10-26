Georgian CEC declared validity of parliamentary elections

26 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Central Election Commission of Georgia has declared validity of the parliamentary elections that took place today. Almost 71% of the ballots have been processed so far. The Georgian Dream and four opposition parties are entering parliament.

The vote counting is in full swing, 70.9% of ballots have already been processed. At the moment, the ruling Georgian Dream has received 53% of the votes.

Four opposition parties managed to overcome the 5% threshold. Coalition for Changes has gained 11.2% of votes. Unity – National Movement is in third place with 9.8% of ballots. Strong Georgia is not far behind, having gained 9%. Gakharia’s union For Georgia has 8.2% of the votes.

The turnout in the elections in Georgia reached 58.94%.