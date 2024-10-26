Georgian Dream wins parliamentary elections

26 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The ruling party Georgian Dream for 12 years remains in power in Georgia: after processing over 97% of the ballots, it gained almost 53% of the votes. In addition, four more opposition parties entered parliament.

The results of the parliamentary elections in Georgia were preliminarily summed up by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Giorgi Kalandarishvili, the ruling Georgian Dream won.

At the moment, over 97% of the ballots have been counted. 52.99% of voters cast their ballots for Georgian Dream.

The opposition parties that overcame the threshold gained a total of over 38%.