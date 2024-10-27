Flights from Moscow to Casablanca become daily

27 Oct. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Royal Air Maroc will start operating direct flights between Moscow and Casablanca on a daily basis since October 28.

Departures will be carried out from the capital's Domodedovo Airport at 07.35 am every day. Departures from Casablanca will be in the evening at 22.20. The flight time will be 6 hours 15 minutes.

Tickets to Casablanca are already available. A round trip flight with baggage will cost at least 75 thousand rubles per person.

It should be noted that flights to Morocco are in demand. In July, Royal Air Maroc operated five flights per week, since September this number increased to six. By the end of October, flights became daily.

Russians do not need a visa to visit Morocco. Entry is possible with a foreign passport.