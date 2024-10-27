Iran not rules out responding to Israeli attack

27 Oct. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran reserves the right to respond to Israel's attack, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Swiss representative who chairs the UN Security Council.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and in accordance with international law, reserves the inalienable right to a legal and legitimate response to these criminal attacks at the appropriate time",

Amir Saeed Iravani said.

Iravani called on the Secretary-General of the World Organization and members of the Security Council to condemn Israel for the attack, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said that Iran sees no limits when it comes to defending its interests and territorial integrity, the Iranian news agency Mehr writes.

Iran is capable of repelling all those who intend to attack the country, the Foreign Minister said.

"We have openly stated the final position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional issues, self-defense and defense of the Axis of Resistance",

Abbas Araghchi said.

He mentioned Iran's two previous missile strikes on Israeli territory as a clear demonstration of Iranian power, which has served as the driving force of Iranian foreign policy and will continue to do so in the future.

Let us remind you that on the night of Friday to Saturday, October 26, Israel carried out a missile attack on Iranian military facilities, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported. Later, the attack on Iran was confirmed by the country's officials. Washington had been warned in advance about the impending missile strikes on Iranian territory; the Israeli Air Force targeted military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran, but Iran's nuclear and oil facilities were not hit.