Сoast in Yeysk cleared of garbage

27 Oct. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The coast of Taganrog Bay in Yeysk was cleared of garbage that had accumulated over the summer.

"After the end of the resort season, many recreation areas require attention, and, unfortunately, not all of them are in decent condition. Some areas are heavily littered... you can see not only piles of bottles, wrappers and bags, but also large-sized garbage",

the city administration said.

About 50 people participated in the cleanup, including city administration employees. Bottles, plastic waste and other garbage were removed from the coast, and work was also carried out to clear deadwood. Several heavy-duty trucks helped clean the coast.

The Sea of ​​Azov is shallow, so it warms up quickly and is suitable for families with small children. The swimming season on the Sea of ​​Azov traditionally begins earlier than on the Black Sea.