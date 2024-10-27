Kobakhidze calls Georgian people's choice the only right one

27 Oct. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian people made their only, uncontested choice: they have chosen peace and development of the country and a bright European future, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a briefing today.

"As you know, elections are a moment of special importance in the life of any country, and in the most important time, the Georgian people supported us and made the only, uncontested choice. I would like to thank every person who took part in our election campaign",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian Prime Minister compared the elections to a referendum, equating their significance to the 2012 elections. He noted that the party's message had reached voters, explaining the unprecedented turnout and impressive victory of the Georgian Dream, Sputnik Georgia reports.

The opposition did not even attempt to gather near the CEC building after the announcement of the preliminary data, Kobakhidze noted. He recalled that according to the vote count of 99.646% of voters, the Georgian Dream received a record 54.09% or 1,117,480 votes, while the four opposition groups together received only 37.6% of the votes.

As for the further work of the parliament, it will continue as usual, even if the president does not schedule its meeting, the Georgian Prime Minister added.