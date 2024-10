27 Oct. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of St. Petersburg are actively booking tours to Dagestan for the November holidays, the press service of ATOR reports.

As noted by the organization, the number of bookings has increased by 30% compared to last year's figures.

ATOR added that Dagestan is popular at this time of year due to its warm and dry climate.

In addition to this, the company added, large number of vacationers typically visit the republic in the fall.