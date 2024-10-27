Main race of Sukhum Marathon takes place in Abkhazia

27 Oct. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The capital of Abkhazia is hosting the main race of the Sukhum Marathon for the first time today - its participants, more than 700 people, started the race near the Abkhazian Drama Theater on the Makhadzhirov Embankment in Sukhum. They will complete the 21.1 km half marathon, while the most resilient will try the full marathon distance of 42.2 km.

Vice President of Abkhazia, Badra Gunba, congratulated the athletes at the start and wished them good luck, Sputnik Abkhazia reports.

The second day of the Sukhum Marathon followed a 5 km "warm-up" race, in which Oleg Sidorov was the first to cover the distance. It took him 15 minutes 49 seconds.

The day before, the youngest participants in the competition took to the running tracks, competing in short distances ranging from 500 m to 1 km. More than 190 children from Abkhazia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan under the age of 13 took part in the races. The youngest participant, who "ran" in his mother's arms, was only one year old.