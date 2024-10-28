Georgia's CEC announces results of parliamentary elections

28 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Preliminary data from the Georgian Central Election Commission indicates the ruling Georgian Dream party will be represented by 89 MPs in the new Parliament following Saturday's vote.

Four opposition parties and alliances are also expected to gain seats, collectively holding a total of 61 mandates.

The distribution of the mandates might be as follows:

Coalition for Change, involving Ahali, Girchi – More Freedom, and Droa - 18 seats

Unity - to Save Georgia coalition, led by the United National Movement and involving Strategy Agmashenebeli and other political figures - 17 seats

Strong Georgia, involving Lelo for Georgia, For People, Citizens, and Freedom Square - 14 seats

For Georgia, led by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia - 12.seats

The CEC has already counted results from 3,100 of the 3,111 polling stations, suggesting the GD leads the race by 54% of the vote.

To allocate mandates, the CEC employs a specific formula - the number of votes received by each party is multiplied by 150 seats in the legislative body and then divided by the total votes garnered by all political parties that surpassed the 5% threshold.

The resulting figure determines the number of seats each party will occupy. Should the total number of mandates awarded be less than 150, any undistributed seats will be allocated to the parties with the best performance in the elections.