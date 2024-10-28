Uzbekistan holds parliamentary election

28 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan held the parliamentary election on Sunday.

Over 71% of voters had cast their ballots, election authorities said. Polls opened at 8:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) and closed at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Preliminary results are expected on Monday and the final ones within 10 days.

"For the first time in the history of Uzbekistan, elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (the lower house of the parliament) were held on the basis of a mixed electoral system," the Uzbek Central Election Commission said.

Uzbekistan's Legislative Chamber will elect 150 deputies, half of whom will be chosen through single-mandate constituencies and the other half based on political party lists in a proportional nationwide vote.

Five officially registered political parties are competing for these seats.