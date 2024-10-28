Europe recognizes legitimacy of Georgia's parliamentary elections

28 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed there are no doubts or question marks” over the legitimacy of the parliamentary elections held on Saturday.

In his remarks, Kobakhidze noted the press conference had emphasised that the vote had been a “competitive election” held in accordance with electoral principles.

"You probably watched the press conference, held with the participation of heads of international monitoring missions, and this press conference made it clear that there are no doubts or question marks regarding the legitimacy of the elections”, Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He further thanked international monitoring missions for their engagement in the electoral process.

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said the final report of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE/ODIHR) on the Georgian parliamentary elections had “left no questions about its legitimacy”.

Papuashvili expressed his gratitude to the OSCE mission for their interim report, which he said had reflected the election campaigning as a “calm period where everyone had an equal opportunity to run their campaigns”.