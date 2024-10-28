Zurabishvili accuses Georgian Dream of waging hybrid war against Georgia

28 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili has called on people to gather for a protest against the outcome of the parliamentary elections at the parliamentary building in Tbilisi on Monday evening.

She has refused to recognize Saturday’s parliamentary elections in the country, which were won by the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, slamming them as totally falsified.

"We saw something very unusual. ," she told at a briefing.

"As the only remaining independent institution in the country, I want to say that I don’t recognize these elections," Zurabichvili said.

The Georgian president slammed the current government as illegitimate, stressing it was a total falsification and total theft of votes. According to her, the the Georgian Dream is waging a hybrid war against the Georgian people.