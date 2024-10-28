Hungarian PM to visit Georgia

28 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán will pay an official visit to Georgia between Monday and Tuesday following the parliamentary elections, the Georgian government administration said.

An official welcoming ceremony of PM of the country holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union will be hosted at the government’s administration on October 29.

The visit will involve face-to-face and extended meetings to be followed by Orbán and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze making joint statements for the media, the government press office added.

The visiting delegation will also include Hungary's Foreign Minister, Minister for National Economy, Minister of Finance, State Secretary and other officials.