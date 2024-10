28 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy said he has spoken to his Israeli and Iranian counterparts Israel Katz and Abbas Araghchi in separate calls today after Israel struck Iranian military sites.

“Today, I held important calls with Israeli FM and Iranian FM. The UK continues to press for de-escalation and an end to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza,” Lammy said.

According to the British minister, a regional war would be catastrophic and is in no one’s interests.