Georgian authorities expect coup attempt after elections

28 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze criticised domestic opposition groups for their “inability to adapt to their electoral defeat” in Saturday’s parliamentary vote, claiming they were “continuing to fight against the Constitutional order” with support of unspecified domestic non-governmental organisations.

"The opposition cannot adapt to the electoral defeat, and with them stand those NGOs who have been fighting for the non-transparency of their own finances for all these years, and we can see, in reality, what was the reason for all this”, Kobakhidze said.

The official further stressed “despite the opposition's efforts, the state stands in its place and no one can shake the Constitutional order in this country”.

In addressing feedback from international observers, particularly the Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the PM noted some domestic opposition figures had “expressed dissatisfaction with the positive assessment”.

He reiterated the importance of international monitoring and thanked observers for their involvement, emphasising their evaluations helped maintain electoral integrity.

"We observed our opponents were dissatisfied with the assessment provided by the OSCE-ODIHR regarding the elections. They frequently claim that even criticism from European partners is unacceptable. In this instance, our opponents publicly opposed the main monitoring mission, the OSCE-ODIHR, simply because they disagreed with the summary report”, Kobakhidze said.

The parliamentary elections that took place in Georgia on October 26. According to the Georgian CEC, the Georgian Dream garnered 53.92% of the vote. The opposition refused to recognize the voting results.