Iran reaffirms commitment to its nuclear doctrine

28 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has no plans to revise its nuclear doctrine, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, commenting on the recent Israeli strike on its territory.

Speaking at a weekly televised news conference, Baghaei said that Iran's position remains the same as they stated earlier.

"Our position on weapons of mass destruction is clear ... Both in accordance with the fatwa [religious order] of the highest political and religious leader of our country, and on the basis of logical assessments, we in no way advocate the militarization of the nuclear program," Baghaei said.

On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces announced strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1.