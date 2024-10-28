SCO states discuss creating single payment system

28 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is considering creating a single internal payment system, Secretary-General of the organization Zhang Ming said.

"The discussion on creating a single payment system is currently in progress in an informal format. At the moment, work is being done to increase the share of national currencies in mutual settlements. <...> Work in this area is actively progressing," Zhang Ming said.

A special working group with the participation of representatives of central banks and finance ministries of member states is in place, he said in an interview with Izvestia.