28 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Armed Forces have been included in the ranking of counties with the strongest militaries, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

The armies of Russia, the U.S. and Israel are the first ones in the list. The Azerbaijani army ranked 29th.

The top-ten list of the world’s strongest armies also includes China, South Korea, Iran, the UK, Ukraine, Germany and Turkiye.