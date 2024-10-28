Georgian Dream ready to bring country to higher level

28 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling Georgian Dream party intends to take the country to a significantly new level of development in the next four years of its rule after winning the parliamentary elections, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"In four years, we must elevate our country to a significantly higher level of development, for which all necessary foundations are already in place," Kobakhidze said.

The PM noted that the government would present an updated four-year program to parliament in about a month, based on the party’s election platform.

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. The Georgian Dream ruling party won with 53.59% of the vote. Four opposition parties broke the 5% threshold, but all of them refuse to recognize the results of the election.