28 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of tourists arriving in Armenia from Russia decreased by 21.6% in January-September 2024, Armenian Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan said.

"The number of tourists who visited our country in January-September decreased by 6.9%, which is mainly due to a 21.6% decrease in the number of tourists from Russia," Hovhannisyan said.

According to the minister, the flow of tourists from Georgia, India, Iran and China increased by 8.4%.