Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at World Youth Championship

28 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The World Youth Championship in freestyle wrestling in Albania became extremely successful for the Azerbaijani team. Wrestler Magomed-Bashir Khaniev won the gold medal in the tournament for athletes under 23 years old, and the country's team entered the top three, sports media report.

Ingushetia-born Khaniev defeated Russian representative Magomed Eltemirov in the final. Wrestlers Arseniy Dzhioyev and Dzhabrail Gadzhiyev also won two medals, bringing the Azerbaijani team silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Ruslan Abdullayev also performed successfully. High level of training and technical skill allowed him to win a silver medal.

In total, wrestlers from Azerbaijan scored 100 points. The team is only slightly behind Japan with 102 total points. Iran took first place in the championship.