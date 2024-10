28 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia cooperates with the USA in all areas in the defense sphere. This statement was made by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia at a briefing on October 28.

"We cooperate with the US in all areas: military and military-technical. This is cooperation in the defense sphere",

Edvard Asryan said.

However, he did not specify whether Yerevan is currently considering the possibility of purchasing weapons from Washington.