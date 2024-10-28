Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow never avoided contacts with Tbilisi

28 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

At a press conference, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, announced Moscow's readiness to consider proposals to expand contacts with Tbilisi.

The minister recalled that there were no diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia. The previous leadership of the republic broke them off in 2008.

"But we and the Georgian side maintain representative offices on each other's territory through an Interests Section at the Swiss embassy",

Sergey Lavrov said.

He emphasized that diplomats in Tbilisi report on events taking place on the territory of Georgia and facilitate the development of various contacts between the countries.

According to Lavrov, Russia has never avoided contacts with the Georgian side and is ready to consider additional proposals if they appear.