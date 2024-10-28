Opposition prepares for protests in Tbilisi

28 Oct. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian opposition, dissatisfied with the results of the parliamentary elections held on Saturday, is preparing for rallies near the parliament building in the center of Tbilisi.

According to RIA Novosti, a stage and metal structures are currently being installed in front of the parliament. The police patrolling the adjacent area are not interfering with the work.

In addition to this, there are shops on the street selling national flags of Georgia, as well as flags of the EU and Ukraine. Traffic is not blocked at the moment.