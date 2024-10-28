Residents of Dubai to be able to study Russian

28 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the largest city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the administrative center of the emirate of Dubai, an open education center under the Russian Ministry of Education opened today. There courses on studying Russian as a foreign language will be held for all interested residents.

The new center was inaugurated by the Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Sergey Kravtsov, the Deputy Minister of Education of the UAE Suleiman al-Kaabi and the rector of the Chechen State Pedagogical University Ismail Baykhanov, RIA Novosti reports.

"Today's event once again demonstrates our close and friendly ties. We are open to cooperation, we have many joint projects. There is great interest in Russian culture and the Russian language in the UAE",

Sergey Kravtsov said.

Similar centers have already opened in Qatar and Oman in 2024. They will also open in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. They are operated by Chechen State Pedagogical University with the support of the Russian Ministry of Education.