President of Kazakhstan pays state visit to Mongolia

28 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, on a state visit at the invitation of the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

This is his first visit in the last 16 years. The delegation of Kazakhstan was welcomed at the airport of the Mongolian capital by the Foreign Minister of Mongolia Batmunkh Battsetseg, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

A large business program awaits the Kazakh leader in Mongolia, including high-level talks with the President of Mongolia. Following the talks, it is planned to sign a number of important interstate documents.

Let us remind you that relations between Kazakhstan and Mongolia are actively developing. In the past 2023 alone, the countries increased their bilateral trade turnover by more than a quarter, reaching $133 million. The increase amounted to 27.7%.