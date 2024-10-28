Armenia intends to discuss issues of prisoners with Azerbaijan

28 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the very near future, Armenia and Azerbaijan may hold a bilateral meeting on the issues of prisoners and missing persons, Armen Abazyan said in the National Assembly (parliament) of Armenia today.

The discussions are expected to take place within the framework of the relevant commissions, the Director of the National Security Service of Armenia noted, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Currently, Abazyan, in addition to the post of Director of the National Security Service, also heads the interdepartmental commission on the issues of prisoners, detainees and missing persons, the publication notes.