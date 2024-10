28 Oct. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the South Caucasus Railways company, a freight train ran over a local resident in Armenia.

The tragedy occurred in Yerevan last Saturday, October 26.

It was established that the woman had been crossing the road at the undesigned place. The drivers tried to stop the train, but due to the long braking distance, a collision could not be avoided.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene.