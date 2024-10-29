Protest rally against election results ends in Tbilisi

29 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Opposition forces in Georgia have finished their protest rally against the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections, without any incidents reported.

The rally organizers have declared the official part of the rally finished on Monday evening. Later, activists have vacated the square in front of the parliamentary building, TASS reported.

Municipal services cleared the area from garbage. Traffic along the nearby avenue has been resumed.

A protest rally against the outcome of the October 26 elections to Georgia’s parliament was held in Tbilisi on Monday.