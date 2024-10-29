Viktor Orban arrives in Tbilisi on official visit

29 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Tbilisi on Monday evening on a two-day official visit.

The visiting Hungarian prime minister is expected to meet with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhiidze and other Georgian officials.

The Hungarian delegation also includes Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga, Secretary of State Janos Nagy, and other officials.

Georgia's First Vice Prime Minister and Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili highlighted the importance of the visit, noting it was “recognising an important victory” for the ruling Georgian Dream party in the vote.

The Georgian official further emphasised the significance of the country’s strategic partnerships, particularly with the EU and its member states, by saying the Government was “always ready for these relations to be further deepened, to be even more effective and productive”.