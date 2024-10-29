Kremlin denies allegations of Russia’s interference in Georgian election

29 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Allegations of Russia’s interference in Georgia’s parliamentary election are completely unfounded, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We strongly reject such allegations. It has become routine for many countries to rush to blame Russia for interference on any occasion. However, this is not true; there was no interference, and these allegations are completely baseless," Peskov said.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on October 26. According to the CEC, the ruling party secured 53.59% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili has called for protests.