Georgian CEC to conduct parliamentary election recount

29 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced a recount of ballots from five randomly selected polling stations in each voting district.

District election commissions have already chosen the polling stations where the recount will take place on October 29.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on October 26. According to the CEC, the Georgian Dream ruling party secured 53.9% of the vote and will independently form the new government. A protest rally against the outcome of the elections to Georgia’s parliament was held in Tbilisi yesterday.