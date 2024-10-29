Leyla Aliyeva attends 'Ulviyyat' event in Sumgayit

29 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Sumgayit Rehabilitation Center hosted an event yesterday entitled “Ulviyyat” marking November 8 - Victory Day.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva took part in the event held at the Sumgayit City Heydar Aliyev Center.

Leyla Aliyeva viewed various works of art presented at the event. The event also showcased a culinary exhibition of handicrafts by members of martyrs’ families.

The event then featured a concert program featuring performances by Sumgayit Music College under the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, as well as various songs on Motherland performed by “Zefer sedasi” (Voice of Victory) choral ensemble of martyrs’ children.