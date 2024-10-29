Erdogan: Baku and Yerevan making sincere efforts to achieve peace

29 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will continue to act in coordination with Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The head of state recalled that a meeting was held with the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye and Iran in Istanbul on October 18.

"We observe that this platform meets an important need. We want to turn this structure into an institutional one," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader stressed that with the end of the 30-year occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, there is a unique opportunity for sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

"We are closely following the sincere efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia in this direction,” Erdogan said.

He added that Ankara will continue to coordinate with its Azerbaijani brothers.