Ilham Aliyev congratulates Uzbek President on successful elections

29 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the successful holding of election to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan.

The head of state noted that th elections, held based on the mixed electoral system for the first time in the history of Uzbekistan, once again clearly demonstrated the country's commitment to the principles of democratic state-building.

"The election outcomes are a manifestation of your people's trust and confidence in your resolute political course, and an expression of their real support for your services aimed at further developing and strengthening Uzbekistan," the letter reads.

He wished the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, which will start operating with its new composition, success in its activities.