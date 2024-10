29 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The price of Bitcoin has surpassed $71,000 for the first time since June 7, according to Binance platform data.

By 5:24 a.m. Moscow time (2:24 a.m. GMT) the price of Bitcoin had extended gains to $71,587.

As of 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) the price of Bitcoin totaled $71,100.

As of 1:07 a.m. Moscow time (10:07 p.m. GMT on October 28), the price of bitcoin exceeded $70,000. As of 1:49 a.m. Moscow time (10:49 p.m. GMT), bitcoin slowed its growth and reached $69,812.