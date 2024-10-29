Georgia thanks Hungary for support of EU integration

29 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted the “key role” of Hungary in Georgia’s pursuit of EU integration, a priority he described as “the main foreign policy goal of the Georgian Government”, in a joint briefing in Tbilisi with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán.

The PM stressed the importance of Orbán’s visit, which he said coincided with Hungary’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"This timing carries a special significance. Our primary foreign policy priority is European Union integration. In this regard, Hungary plays a crucial role”, Kobakhidze said.

He pointed to Hungary’s influence in advancing Georgia’s European integration after its obtaining of the bloc’s membership candidate status last year.

Expressing gratitude to Orbán, the official called Hungary “an ardent supporter of Georgia on the path to European integration”, which he said “played a special role in securing our candidate status”.

The PM further voiced hopes for continued Hungarian support on the path.

The meeting underscored the importance of Orbán’s visit during Hungary's presidency, and was marked by a commitment to deepening trade and economic ties between the two nations. The discussions also highlighted the importance of a cooperation agreement in investments.