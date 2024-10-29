Tehran reveals when Iran to respond to Israel

29 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s response to the latest Israeli attack will be based on the right of every country to defend itself from aggression that is affirmed under the UN Charter, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani said.

"As a sovereign state, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to respond at a time of its choosing to this act of aggression, a right clearly affirmed under Article 51 of the UN Charter," the Iranian envoy said.

He stressed that Tehran's response will be lawful and fully compliant with international law.

According to Iravani, Israel’s hostile actions were violation of international law and the UN Charter.