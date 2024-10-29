Samsung production to open in Kazakhstan

29 Oct. 16:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan will start the production of Samsung household appliances in 2025, the Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev announced today.

"We have set a goal to scale up the production of consumer goods by attracting international investors. Samsung – launch in Q1 2025, HKC, Siemens",

the Minister said.

He also noted that various household appliances are already being produced in the republic in cooperation with such brands as Xiaomi, Artel and others.

The production of household appliances is a key sector in Kazakhstan's mechanical engineering industry, given the potential of the EAEU market, the Minister noted.