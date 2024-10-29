Aliyev: Baku-Ankara cooperation strengthens security in Eurasia

29 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

"Our dynamically and actively developing exceptional interstate relations, which are the cornerstone of regional cooperation, play an important role for the whole of Eurasia, while making a significant contribution to development, peace and security in the region," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are at their highest. He expressed hope that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance will continue to strengthen.

The head of state wished the Turkish leader robust health, happiness and success.