Iran calls on UN to adopt sanctions against Israel

29 Oct. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called on the United Nations Security Council to impose sanctions against Israel over the events in the Gaza Strip. The Iranian Foreign Minister made this statement during a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions in Tehran.

Abbas Araghchi pointed out that this step is provided for by Article 7 of the UN Charter, the Tasnim agency reports.

Earlier, the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry noted that Israel's actions in the Middle East threatened the security of the entire world.

Let us remind you that last weekend, Israel carried out strikes on military facilities in Iran. This was the Islamic Republic's response to the attack that took place earlier this month, during which over 150 rockets were fired at the territory of Israel.