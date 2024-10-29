New power plants to appear in Zangezur and Karabakh

29 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representative of Green Energy Power Plant LLC, Emil Ibadov, spoke about the construction of new power plants in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

According to Ibadov, the construction of 32 new power plants is underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. He added that the total capacity would be 270 megawatts.

Ibadov emphasized that the new stations would fully provide Zangezur and Karabakh with green energy, and excess energy would be supplied to other countries.

It should be noted that the liberated lands have a solar and wind energy potential of 10 gigawatts, and the regions have favorable conditions for the use of solar energy.