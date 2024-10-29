EU on elections in Uzbekistan: Future elections should be open to independent candidates

29 Oct. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union stated that the parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan were held under conditions of restrictions on real political competition.

"Only parties officially approved by the government could nominate their candidates, which led to the absence of opposition parties in the competition",

the EU statement says.

Despite the critical remarks, the EU also assessed the positive aspects of the popular vote. The organization noted that the elections had been well-organized and conditions were created for people with disabilities.

In general, the EU noted that the electoral process in Uzbekistan is at the development stage, further work is necessary to increase the competitiveness of the elections.

"Future parliamentary elections should be open to independent candidates",

the EU said.